The Latest: T.O. fans eager to see Hall of Fame moment in TN





































Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 Reyad Rasul, of Columbus, Ohio, right, wears a Terrell Owens jersey as he waits for the former wide receiver to deliver his NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Rasul was planning on going to Canton, Ohio, to see the Hall of Fame festivities in person, but changed his plans when Owens decided to celebrate his induction at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he played football and basketball and ran track. less Reyad Rasul, of Columbus, Ohio, right, wears a Terrell Owens jersey as he waits for the former wide receiver to deliver his NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ... more Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Image 2 of 10 Molly Cooper, left, sits with her children Sidney, 2, center, and Clarke, 8, as they wait for former wide receiver Terrell Owens to deliver his NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame festivities in Canton, Ohio, Owens is celebrating his induction at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he played football and basketball and ran track. less Molly Cooper, left, sits with her children Sidney, 2, center, and Clarke, 8, as they wait for former wide receiver Terrell Owens to deliver his NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in ... more Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Image 3 of 10 The 2018 Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame poses during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Enshrinee's Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. From left are Brian Dawkins, Robert Brazile, Bobby Beathard, Jerry Kramer, Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, and Brian Urlacher. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP) less The 2018 Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame poses during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Enshrinee's Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. From left are Brian ... more Photo: BOB ROSSITER, AP Image 4 of 10 Ray Lewis reacts after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP) Ray Lewis reacts after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP) Photo: BOB ROSSITER, AP Image 5 of 10 Brian Dawkins receives his gold jacket from his presenter, Troy Vincent, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP) less Brian Dawkins receives his gold jacket from his presenter, Troy Vincent, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via ... more Photo: BOB ROSSITER, AP Image 6 of 10 Brian Urlacher waves to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP) Brian Urlacher waves to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP) Photo: BOB ROSSITER, AP Image 7 of 10 NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, applaud after Jerry Kramer received his gold jacket from his presenter and daughter, Alicia Kramer, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP) less NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, applaud after Jerry Kramer received his gold jacket from his presenter and daughter, Alicia Kramer, during the ... more Photo: BOB ROSSITER, AP Image 8 of 10 Randy Moss reacts to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP) Randy Moss reacts to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP) Photo: BOB ROSSITER, AP Image 9 of 10 Bobby Beathard reacts to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket from his presenter, Joe Gibbs, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Scott Heckel/The Canton Repository via AP) less Bobby Beathard reacts to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket from his presenter, Joe Gibbs, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Scott Heckel/The ... more Photo: Scott Heckel, AP Image 10 of 10 Robert Brazile reacts to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Scott Heckel/The Canton Repository via AP) Robert Brazile reacts to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Scott Heckel/The Canton Repository via AP) Photo: Scott Heckel, AP The Latest: T.O. fans eager to see Hall of Fame moment in TN 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

The Latest on Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions Saturday in Canton, Ohio, and Terrell Owens' separate celebration in Chattanooga, Tennessee (all times local):

___

2:20 p.m.

Renee Davis of Philadelphia is exactly where she wants to be for the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies. She's in Chattanooga for Terrell Owens and not in Canton where she had tickets for this year's inductions.

Davis says she bought those tickets to see Owens. When the mercurial Owens announced he would be at his alma mater Saturday and not Canton, Davis sold those tickets and planned her trip to Tennessee. She is wearing Owens' No. 80 jersey from playing for Chattanooga that she has had since he was a rookie with San Francisco.

She was through the doors a minute after they opened at McKenzie Arena. Davis says she's hoping for an autograph and selfie with the man she sees as the best NFL wide receiver ever.

Joe Stukes of Nashville arrived two hours before the doors opened. A Dallas fan, Stukes is wearing Owens' No. 81 Cowboys jersey and says the decision to speak in Tennessee gives him the chance to see Owens' Hall of Fame speech in person.

— AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker reporting from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

___

11 a.m.

Seven members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2018 will be on hand Saturday night in Canton for the induction festivities, along with more than 20,000 fans.

About 600 miles away in Chattanooga, the eighth new Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, will be doing his own thing. Again.

Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard will be at Tom Benson Stadium for the festivities. Expect some rousing speeches, plenty of hugging and lots of tears — Dawkins, for one, has guaranteed the crying. He and Brazile had wet eyes Friday night when they got their gold jackets at a dinner.

Owens has made the unprecedented move of deciding not to attend the inductions at the Canton shrine. He'll have an event at the college he attended.

Dawkins, who played two seasons with Owens in Philadelphia, says: "That's T.O." He says he's "disappointed" the wide receiver won't be on hand, saying, "I would love for him to be here."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL