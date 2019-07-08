The Latest: Verlander's hard lesson about heat at All-Stars

Houston Astros' Justin Verlander speaks during a news-conference, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Verlander will be the American League starting pitcher for the 90th All-Star Game played on Tuesday in Cleveland. less Houston Astros' Justin Verlander speaks during a news-conference, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Verlander will be the American League starting pitcher for the 90th All-Star Game played on Tuesday in ... more Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Verlander's hard lesson about heat at All-Stars 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Justin Verlander's start in the 2012 All-Star Game at Kansas City was memorable — unfortunately for him.

Ryan Braun hit an RBI double, Pablo Sandoval had the first bases-loaded triple and Dan Uggla followed with a run-scoring infield single as the NL started rolling to an 8-0 win.

"I kind of halfway blame it on Prince Fielder," Verlander said a day ahead of his start for the American League on Tuesday night. "He was at first base, and he kept whispering at me, 'Ver, Ver, Ver, throw 100.' OK, Prince, here we go. So that was back then."

Verlander threw five pitches clocked at 100 mph and another at 101 during a 35-pitch inning.

"I don't quite throw 100 anymore. Maybe I'll try tomorrow," he said. "The goal is to get guys out. That's it. Thanks for bringing that up, by the way."

___

12:45 p.m.

Justin Verlander will start the All-Star Game for the American League for the second time, and Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his first start for the National League.

Verlander, a 36-year-old right-hander, is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year for the Houston Astros, striking out 153 in 126 2/3 innings.

He allowed five runs in the first inning during the 2012 All-Star Game at Kansas City, including the first-bases loaded triple in All-Star history, to Pablo Sandoval. Verlander, who played for the Detroit Tigers, threw five pitches clocked at 100 mph and another at 101 during a 35-pitch inning.

Ryu, a 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea, is 10-2 with a major league-leading 1.73 ERA for the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers. He is the second Asian All-Star starter after Dodgers rookie Hideo Nomo of Japan in 1995.

Houston's George Springer leads off and plays right field for the AL and is followed in the batting order by New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez, Astros left fielder Michael Brantley and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich tops the NL order and plays left field. Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez hits second, followed by Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, Pittsburgh's Josh Bell at designated hitter, Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte and Atlanta center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports