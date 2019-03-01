The Latest: Yes, D.K. Metcalf really is that big

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf followed up his jaw-dropping viral photos of his chiseled chest and six-pack abs with another jaw-dropper at the NFL scouting combine.

Metcalf checked in at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds with an incredibly low body fat index of just 1.9 percent. That's about 10 percent lower than most wide receivers.

Metcalf said he got his impressive physique by working out in preparation for the combine.

No, he said, the photo that first blew up on social media after Ole Miss teammate AJ Brown posted it wasn't doctored in any way.

Metcalf says he was surprised the photo got so much attention and he hears about it everywhere he goes, from fans wondering what his diet and workouts are like to coaches talking about his physique.

"Every team room I walk into," Metcalf said, "they're always like, 'Wow. You are really that big.'"

—Reporting by AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton.

___

1 p.m.

There's one quarterback at the NFL scouting combine that New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur has absolutely fallen in love with, and it's not Kyler Murray, Dwyane Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones or Ryan Finley.

It's Kyle Shurmur, his 22-year-old son who threw 50 touchdowns over the last two seasons for Vanderbilt.

Kyle Shurmur isn't quite in the same league as the top-flight QBs , but at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, a degree in economics and a background that includes a near equal split between under center and shotgun formations over four years in the SEC, he projects as a bona fide pro prospect.

Chances are good he'll be on somebody's depth chart come fall. Maybe even the Giants' roster.

"I'd be grateful for any opportunity I get," Kyle said.

Even if that means facing his father instead of playing for him.

"Any opportunity I get I'll be really appreciative," Kyle said.

—Reporting by AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton.

___

