The Latest: Álvarez dropped from Astros' starting lineup

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Rookie Yordan Álvarez was dropped from the Astros' starting lineup for Game 3 of the World Series as Houston lost its designated hitter with the shift to the National League ballpark.

Center fielder George Springer led off, followed by second baseman José Altuve, left fielder Michael Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, shortstop Carlos Correa, right fielder Josh Reddick, catcher Robinson Chirinos and pitcher Zack Greinke.

4:30 p.m.

NL Championship Series MVP Howie Kendrick is out of the Washington Nationals' lineup for Game 3 of the World Series.

Kendrick was the designated hitter in the first two games, which were played in the ballpark of the AL team, the Houston Astros.

Washington won both for a 2-0 lead heading into Friday night's game, the first in a World Series in the nation's capital since 1933.

There is no DH in games played at NL parks.

Asdrúbal Cabrera is starting at second base and hitting fifth, behind the usual top four of shortstop Trea Turner, right fielder Adam Eaton, third baseman Anthony Rendon and left fielder Juan Soto. Cabrera is stronger defensively than Kendrick, who has three errors this postseason.

Kendrick had four doubles and four RBIs in Washington's sweep of St. Louis in the NLCS.

