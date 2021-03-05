The Running Doctor: Ankle injuries becoming increasingly common

Ankle injuries are common in most sports, but there is a predominance in basketball. As the player is jumping with both feet off the ground and at times landing off balance with twisting action it can cause an injury to the ankle. Although the ankle is flexible enough to permit a wide range of motion and strong enough to bear the weight of the entire body, it can still be injured. In today’s society with more people involved in many sports and aerobic activities, ankle injuries are becoming increasingly common.
Ankle sprains are the most common acute injury that develops from sudden blows or twists. These sprains are most likely to affect the outside (lateral) ligaments. This happens when the foot turns under the leg, causing a stretching effect to the ligaments to a point where they may rupture or tear.