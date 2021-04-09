The Running Doctor: Exercise to keep Arthritic Joints Moving

Arthritis is perhaps the most crippling and agonizing of all degenerative diseases. Although not as great a direct killer as cancer and heart disease, arthritis can cause more pain, despair and suffering to more people than any other single disease.

Many arthritic conditions may manifest in the foot prior to any other body part. The arthritic patient, or injured athlete (especially the young), must be kept mobile and as pain free as possible. The fastest growing group is the baby boom generation, already age 65 and over. Arthritis affects about 43 million people today and the numbers will be higher as time goes on.