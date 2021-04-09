Skip to main content
The Running Doctor: Exercise to keep Arthritic Joints Moving

Dr. Robert F. Weiss

Arthritis is perhaps the most crippling and agonizing of all degenerative diseases. Although not as great a direct killer as cancer and heart disease, arthritis can cause more pain, despair and suffering to more people than any other single disease.

Many arthritic conditions may manifest in the foot prior to any other body part. The arthritic patient, or injured athlete (especially the young), must be kept mobile and as pain free as possible. The fastest growing group is the baby boom generation, already age 65 and over. Arthritis affects about 43 million people today and the numbers will be higher as time goes on.

People who suspect or develop an arthritic condition should seek medical care because early diagnosis and new treatment can often be extremely helpful in the control of the disease. The best treatment is, however, preventive measures.

With the onset of arthritis, the normal functions of the joints are impaired. The main objective in the podiatric care of the patient is to try to preserve joint motion to keep the individual mobile. This is done doing rehabilitation therapy that will increase the joint range of motion, decrease swelling and break down muscle spasm. When adequate inflammation has decreased, it is then advisable to approach the use of biomechanics, which has value in treating problems that are directly or indirectly caused by abnormal motion and mechanics of the feet. After that, move into an exercise program to increase blood supply to the area.

A program of walking, biking, or jogging would develop strong leg muscles which is the key to peripheral circulation regulation. One might think that the major effect of exercise is on the heart and lungs. However, exercise conditions the muscles. Our leg muscles (with minimal change in the heart capability) can do as much as 300 percent more work. Therefore, people with greatly damaged hearts can walk for miles or run long distances.

Dr. Robert F. Weiss is a podiatrist. He was a former member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the Olympic Marathon Trials. Dr. Weiss is a veteran of 35 Marathons. For more information go to www.facebook.com/drrobertweiss
