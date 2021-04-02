The Running Doctor: Know the warning signs of over-stressing the body

Running, which is a part of most sports, can help develop the energy system that is needed for competition. Each athlete must think ahead and make a game plan that he or she wants to achieve from a sport. The beginner athlete must remember that athletic performance is the result of many years of training. Therefore, the most important factor in beginner programs is patience.

Practice time is necessary to train hard for the forthcoming competitive season. The importance of hard training should now be placed on mental awareness and all-out physical readiness. This holds true for all sporting events. Since many events are either won or lost during the finishing moments, this is when the intensity of all the training sessions pays off. However, the training sessions must be regulated if performance fails or pain or tightness becomes evident. We have to watch for the signs and symptoms of overtraining and exhaustion. Athletes build strong bodies, but the body needs time to rest and rebuild tissue.