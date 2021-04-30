The Running Doctor: Know your limits, learn your body's signals

We all have limits. Regardless of whether you are involved in lacrosse, track and field, baseball, tennis, or year-round soccer, it is extremely easy to over train and extend yourself beyond the state of physical excellence into the overuse syndrome.
One of the most common overuse injuries is heel pain. In the younger athlete, the problem is often caused by a condition known as apophysitis of the calcaneus (heel bone) or Sever’s Disease. This condition consists of an inflammation of the growth plate under the heel. It is most common in boys and girls between the ages of 10-15 years old.