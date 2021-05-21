Skip to main content
Sports

The Running Doctor: Preparing for the Faxon Law Fairfield Half Marathon

Dr. Robert F. Weiss

The Faxon Law Fairfield Half Marathon is Sunday, June 27th at Jennings Beach in Fairfield where more than 2,500 runners will start and finish, as they run along the Connecticut shoreline. The race in the past has been called one of the top Half Marathon races in Connecticut.

The most important thing is to evaluate the weather conditions, especially if it is hot and humid. It is a necessity to be well hydrated going to the starting line, as it is too late when you get thirsty. Then dehydration is likely to set in and it can be a dangerous enemy.

The mental aspects of racing are especially important. Runners need to develop mental toughness to succeed in competition. Each runner who has ever stepped on a starting line feels the anxiety and experiences the emotions of competition.

A major part of the psychological preparation for a race is making sure that all the pre-race details have been taken care of. The following list contains some helpful things:

Know the course. Drive over the course or study a map of it.

More for you

Know the check-in time and where to report.

Know the starting time and place. Give yourself plenty of time to arrive without having to rush.

Dress in the proper running gear for the weather conditions.

Know the points on the course, where the water stations are located, and the hills and flats to plan your strategy.

Most athletes find getting “psyched-up” before a race adds to their confidence. Many races are won or lost because of self-confidence. If your training has been going well and you feel fit, it should be easy to convince yourself that you are ready for the task at hand.

Dr. Robert F. Weiss is a podiatrist. He was a former member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the Olympic Marathon Trials. Dr. Weiss is a veteran of 35 Marathons. For more information go to www.facebook.com/drrobertweiss