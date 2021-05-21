The Running Doctor: Preparing for the Faxon Law Fairfield Half Marathon

The Faxon Law Fairfield Half Marathon is Sunday, June 27th at Jennings Beach in Fairfield where more than 2,500 runners will start and finish, as they run along the Connecticut shoreline. The race in the past has been called one of the top Half Marathon races in Connecticut.

The most important thing is to evaluate the weather conditions, especially if it is hot and humid. It is a necessity to be well hydrated going to the starting line, as it is too late when you get thirsty. Then dehydration is likely to set in and it can be a dangerous enemy.