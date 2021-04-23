The Running Doctor: Recognizing injuries in lacrosse

Lacrosse season is for everyone. From the very young through adult leagues. Many play year-round. It is estimated that some 300,000 U.S. youths up to 18 years of age play lacrosse yearly. Unfortunately, the number of injuries is staggering. A recent study by the Journal of Athletic Training collected data, representing samples of 100 U.S. emergency departments, which estimated 85,000 children were presented for related lacrosse injuries.

Some of the most common complaints we are now treating include ankle injuries, metatarsal and toe fractures and planter fasciitis (arch pain). Recently, a new injury has been diagnosed frequently. That is Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome. Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome commonly occurs when a nerve (the tibial nerve which runs down the leg on the inside of the ankle to the foot) becomes compressed or impinged at the area of the ankle joint due to ankle injuries. This type of injury to the nerve tissue can cause pain, numbness, burning and tingling.