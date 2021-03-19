The Running Doctor: Shoes a key for healthy tournament

The 2021 NCAA DI men's basketball tournament will be in Indiana this year, with most games being played in Indianapolis. The schedule will run until the NCAA championship game at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 5th.

After many years of working with basketball players and their injuries, I have become concerned with the trend toward lower cut, lighter and softer basketball shoes. There are different trends in basketball shoes and styles every year. It will be interesting to see who is wearing the high-top vs the lower cut. The lower cut is meant to increase the speed of performance on the court, yet with this type of shoe, there is less stability and therefore higher risk of injury. The most common basketball injuries are in the lower extremities, especially the ankle sprain. Many of the sudden, forceful side to side moves create these injuries. Worse yet, is when a player lands on another player’s foot or the ankle rolls too far outward. As this mechanism of action occurs, the ligaments are stretched or torn.