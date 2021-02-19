The Running Doctor: Skiing should most of all be fun

One must learn to be much more relaxed and uninhibited on skis. As a result, you will not only learn much faster but have more fun in the process. A skier must be aware of the terrain that they are on and the other skiers on the slope. Every turn will be different according to the nature of the hill. When a skier selects path to go down the hill, the skier moves their torso, legs and skis in that direction. It is important to be balanced on your skis and when you execute a

Turn, you unweight your balance to the downhill ski. This unweighting of balance from one ski to another, allows the skier to turn with less effort and maintain his upper body squarely downhill. Remember this should all be done with a positive thought, without worrying how you looked or any of the many self-criticizing thoughts that come into the mind. Think of this as fun and it will show in your performance.