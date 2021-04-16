The Running Doctor: Youth fitness starts with proper nutrition

A mother who reads our columns, asked about the proper nutrition for the young athlete. This is so extremely important in any fitness program. When a vital nutrient is missing from a child's diet, the results can be devastating. Many of our active youths are vitamin deficient, which is often demonstrated by serious fatigue. This may not surface in normal clinical testing but can be seen in the form of low body iron content (anemia).

Your child's nutrition (at any age) has a tremendous impact on his physical growth, emotional development, and performance. I strongly believe that when a child undertakes a fitness program while lacking a few nutrients in his training diet, it can make the difference between sickness and health.