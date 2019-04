Thiem beats Medvedev in straight sets to win Barcelona Open

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates winning the final of the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in two sets 6-4, 6-0, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dominic Thiem defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 to win the Barcelona Open on Sunday.

The fifth-ranked Austrian cruised to victory for his second title of the year, adding to his triumph in Indian Wells last month.

Thiem defeated Roger Federer in the Indian Wells final, and Rafael Nadal in the Barcelona semifinals to become the first player other than Novak Djokovic to defeat the Spaniard on clay four times.

It was Thiem's first final on clay since last year's French Open, when he lost to Nadal. He had also lost to the Spaniard in the Barcelona final two years ago.

The 14th-ranked Medvedev, coming off a semifinal appearance in Monte Carlo, was playing in his first clay court final.

The 23-year-old Russian started well by taking a 2-0 lead in the first set, but he was never in contention again after Thiem broke back a few games later to retake control of a match that lasted just over an hour.

Thiem didn't lose a set in his title campaign in Barcelona. It was the 13th career singles title for the 25-year-old Austrian, the ninth on clay.

