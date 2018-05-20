Thomas' double-double helps Sun cruise past Aces, 101-65

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 16 rebounds and six assists to help the Connecticut Sun beat the expansion Las Vegas Aces 101-65 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Tamera Young, who scored the first two points in franchise history on a jumper 51 seconds in, scored 23 for the Aces.

Every Connecticut player scored at least two points, led by Alex Bentley's 18. The Sun hit 11 of 22 from 3-point range, while the Aces shot 26.5 percent from the field, including 1 of 7 from behind the arc. Thomas also had two steals and three blocks.

Bentley hit a 3-pointer 27 seconds into the second quarter, sparking a 10-3 spurt that made it 35-24 about three minutes later. Jonquel Jones made a layup to push the lead to 16 late in the first half, and the Aces trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Rookie A'ja Wilson, the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Las Vegas.