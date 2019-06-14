Thompson sustains torn left ACL in Warriors' Game 6 loss

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after teammate Klay Thompson was injured during the second half against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors say guard Klay Thompson sustained a torn left ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson was hurt late in the third quarter of their 114-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, the Warriors' second devastating injury in the final two games of the series. Kevin Durant had been lost to a ruptured right Achilles tendon early in Game 5.

Thompson was fouled by Danny Green on a drive to the basket with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. He was helped to the locker room area, then came back out to shoot the free throws. He checked out three seconds later, finishing with 30 points, and left the arena on crutches.

The All-Star shooting guard had missed Golden State's loss in Game 3 with a sore left hamstring.