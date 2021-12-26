Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112, end Pelicans' 4-game run TONY SELLARS, Associated Press Dec. 26, 2021 Updated: Dec. 26, 2021 11:02 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24 as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112 Sunday night, snapping the Pelicans’ four-game win streak.
Wiggins, who had never scored in double figures this season, eclipsed his previous season best by halftime when he led the Thunder with 11 points.