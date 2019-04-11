Thunder get 6th spot in West with win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Russell Westbrook got his 34th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks' backups 127-116 Wednesday night to lock up the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Oklahoma City played without injured Paul George, but Westbrook, Jerami Grant and Dennis Schroder led a hot-shooting effort from 3-point range.

Westbrook had 15 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds. He moved into a tie with Magic Johnson for second place on the career triple-double list with 138.

Schroder was 8-of-15 shooting beyond the arc and had 32 points. Grant hit four 3s added a career-high 28 points.

The Bucks had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and rested star Giannis Antetokounmpo and some other key players.

Khris Middleton was the only usual Bucks starter in the starting five, and he scored 21 points in 17 minutes. He took an intentional foul with 5:32 left in the third quarter to end his night, moments after scoring to bring Milwaukee within 84-79.

Tim Frazier scored a career-high 29 points for Milwaukee (60-22) and D.J. Wilson added a career-high 18 while grabbing 17 rebounds. Rookie Bonzie Colson started and scored 21 points.

Moments after this game ended, Orlando beat Charlotte, ensuring the Bucks will face the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the postseason.

Thunder: Oklahoma City faced a waiting game to find out its first-round playoff opponent. The Thunder could face Denver, Houston or Portland in the opening round. ... George did not play after aggravating a right shoulder injury in the Thunder's 112-111 victory over Houston on Tuesday night. George hit the game-winning 3-pointer vs. the Rockets with 1.8 seconds left.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez sat out the season finale for load management, and point guard Eric Bledsoe did not play. It was the first game Lopez missed after starting all 81 games and it was the 10th game Antetokounmpo missed. ... F Nikola Mirotic could be ready for the start of the playoffs this weekend. Mirotic suffered a fractured left thumb against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 19 and did not play in the final 11 regular-season games. ... G Tony Snell (left ankle sprain) is unlikely to return at the start of the playoffs. Sterling Brown will keep his spot in the starting lineup.

