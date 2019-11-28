https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-College-Basketball-14869507.php
Thursday's College Basketball
EAST
Memphis 83, NC State 78
SOUTH
Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72, OT
Harvard 62, Texas A&M 51
Maryland 76, Temple 69
Michigan 73, North Carolina 64
Southern Cal 54, Fairfield 47
Texas-Arlington 77, Elon 67
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Long Beach St. 66, Providence 65
Tennessee St. 82, Cal Poly 72
