Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 41, Rochester 36
Auburn Adventist Academy 55, Concordia Christian 52
Blaine 67, Mount Baker 64
Castle Rock 73, Columbia (White Salmon) 35
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 54, Providence Classical Christian 40
Columbia River 81, Ridgefield 51
Curtis 66, Puyallup 65, OT
Cusick 61, Selkirk 51
Darrington 71, Shoreline Christian 32
Ferris 59, Lewis and Clark 48
Hockinson 55, R.A. Long 48
Kelso 69, Mountain View 49
Lakewood 63, Bellingham 54
Lynden 63, Nooksack Valley 23
Mark Morris 58, Washougal 53
Muckleshoot Tribal School 87, Northwest Yeshiva 30
Naselle 81, Washington School For The Deaf 30
North Central 57, Rogers (Spokane) 48
Rogers (Puyallup) 63, Graham-Kapowsin 11
Royal 70, Cashmere 59
Seattle Lutheran 68, Pope John Paul II 30
Sehome 56, Squalicum 55
South Kitsap 36, Bellarmine Prep 30
Sumner 63, Emerald Ridge 44
W. F. West 60, Centralia 48
Sterling Invitational=
Consolation Semifinal=
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 66, Rainier Beach 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 55, Toledo 44
Arlington 74, Renton 41
Auburn Adventist Academy 57, Concordia Christian 43
Bellarmine Prep 60, South Kitsap 38
Curtis 53, Puyallup 42
Ferndale 64, Meridian 40
King's Way Christian School 39, La Center 27
Lewis and Clark 70, Ferris 35
Mabton 45, Walla Walla Academy 41
Marysville-Pilchuck 36, Oak Harbor 32
Montesano 74, Hoquiam 51
Mossyrock 53, Morton/White Pass 38
North Central 74, Rogers (Spokane) 23
Ocosta 52, North Beach 25
Pateros 41, Moses Lake Christian Academy 24
Rainier 38, Onalaska 33
Raymond 62, Pe Ell 33
Rogers (Puyallup) 63, Graham-Kapowsin 11
Seattle Lutheran 51, Pope John Paul II 18
Selkirk 49, Cusick 34
Snohomish 55, Stanwood 38
Stevenson 64, Seton Catholic 60
Sumner 55, Emerald Ridge 51
Wahkiakum 64, Napavine 19
Willapa Valley 63, Chief Leschi 19
Wilson Creek 49, Easton 24
Winlock 52, Three Rivers Christian School 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/