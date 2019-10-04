^PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethel 52, Mount Tahoma 0

Evergreen (Seattle) 20, Lindbergh 16

Federal Way 35, Kentlake 13

Franklin Pierce 25, Highline 7

Hermiston, Ore. 37, Southridge 7

Kentridge 32, Hazen 19

Lummi 56, Darrington 46

North Creek 19, Inglemoor 0

Peninsula 24, Timberline 21, OT

Tri-Cities Prep 20, Rogers (Spokane) 10

