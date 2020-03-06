Recommended Video:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 71, Holland 66

Battle Creek Harper Creek 53, Battle Creek Central 51

Blissfield 58, Adrian Madison 31

Coldwater 71, Portage Central 49

Eaton Rapids 67, Springport 28

Fennville 56, Delton Kellogg 45

Kent City 49, Newaygo 36

Lawton 64, Saugatuck 38

Marine City 65, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 49

Montague 59, Belding 36

Mount Pleasant 74, Gaylord 55

Muskegon Orchard View 87, Howard City Tri-County 54

River Rouge 57, Southfield Christian 56

Sterling Heights Stevenson 55, Detroit Country Day 54

