Sports

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellingham 45, Granite Falls 13

Blaine 26, Nooksack Valley 18

Connell 41, Zillah 0

Ferndale 47, Burlington-Edison 14

Graham-Kapowsin 35, Puyallup 17

Kiona-Benton 35, Wapato 8

Lynden 47, Sedro-Woolley 0

Mossyrock 28, Wahkiakum 14

Mount Baker 48, Anacortes 14

Mount Vernon 40, Oak Harbor 27

Naches Valley 13, La Salle 7

Peninsula 49, Curtis 21

Soap Lake 66, Liberty Bell 20

Sumner 52, Bethel 19

Toppenish 30, College Place 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

