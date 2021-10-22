Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Auburn 44, Todd Beamer 26 Auburn Mountainview 62, Kent Meridian 7 Bothell 46, Blanchet 21 Cascade Christian 46, Vashon Island 3 Columbia River 16, Washougal 13 East Valley (Spokane) 26, Pullman 20 Graham-Kapowsin 35, Emerald Ridge 0 Mt. Spokane 38, University 13 North Kitsap 32, Bainbridge 0 Northwest Christian (Lacey) 40, Washington School For The Deaf 26 River Ridge 36, Capital 14 River View 66, Dayton\/Waitsburg 0 Silas 44, Newport-Bellevue 0 Steilacoom 57, Clover Park 0 Warden 34, Tri-Cities Prep 20 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http:\/\/ScoreStream.com