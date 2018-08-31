https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-13195396.php
Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 5A
Midlothian 14, Carrollton Creekview 0
Rosenberg Lamar 42, Fort Bend Clements 14
|CLASS 2A
Leakey 57, Rochelle 0
|CLASS 1A
Lamesa Klondike 52, Westbrook 28
Paducah 58, Meadow 30
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Baytown Christian 52, Brazos Valley 7 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
