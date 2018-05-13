https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Tigers-5-Mariners-4-12911068.php
Tigers 5, Mariners 4
Published 4:26 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
|Seattle
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mahtook lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Kozma 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Cano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmne pr-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Healy 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Mchdo 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|Seattle
|010
|100
|020—4
|Detroit
|002
|010
|101—5
E_J.Jimenez (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Seattle 11, Detroit 6. 2B_Mahtook (2). HR_Seager (7), Goodrum (2). SB_Segura 2 (7), D.Machado (1). S_D.Gordon (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Paxton
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Bradford
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio L,1-2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Detroit
|Hardy
|4
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Saupold
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Farmer H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez BS,2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Greene W,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Hardy (Cano), by Bradford (Iglesias), by Jimenez (Gamel).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:57. A_24,718 (41,297).
