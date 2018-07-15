Detroit Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0
Goodrum lf 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0
Cstllns dh 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Adduci 1b 4 2 2 1 Gurriel 1b 2 2 1 1
Joh.Hck c 4 1 1 2 Gattis dh 4 0 0 0
Ro.Rdrg 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Gnzal ss 3 0 2 0
Cndlrio 3b 2 1 1 2 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0
V.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 K.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 0 0 0 0
T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 6 6 6 Totals 28 3 4 1
Detroit 030 012 000—6
Houston 010 100 001—3

E_Verlander (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 2. 2B_Bregman (31). HR_Goodrum (9), Adduci (1), Joh.Hicks (9), Candelario (13). CS_M.Gonzalez (2). SF_Candelario (2), Gurriel (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Liriano 3 1 1 1 3 3
VerHagen W,1-2 3 2 1 1 0 2
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 1 1 1 0 0
Houston
Verlander L,9-5 6 6 6 5 0 12
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:28. A_39,455 (41,168).