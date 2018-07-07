Tigers 7, Rangers 2

Texas Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 4 0 2 0 Mahtook lf 5 0 2 1 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 1 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 1 4 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 1 1 1 Tocci pr-rf 0 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 1 1 0 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 V.Reyes ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Knr-Flf 3b 0 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 J.McCnn c 5 0 0 0 Profar 1b-ss 4 1 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 1 2 1 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 2 1 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 0 1 DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 36 7 12 4

Texas 000 001 001—2 Detroit 700 000 00x—7

E_DeShields (4). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 7, Detroit 12. 2B_Choo 2 (20), Odor (11), Profar (23), Mahtook (4), Goodrum (18), J.Iglesias (21). HR_Odor (5), Castellanos (15). SB_Goodrum (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Hamels L,4-8 2-3 5 7 3 2 2 Moore 4 1-3 2 0 0 4 6 Claudio 3 5 0 0 0 4 Detroit Fiers W,6-5 6 5 1 1 1 6 Hardy 2 2 0 0 0 3 Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Moore (Jones). WP_Moore 2.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:08. A_29,174 (41,297).