Tigers 8, Yankees 7
|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Mahtook lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Cstllns rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Voit 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Goodrum 1b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|G.Trres ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Ro.Rdrg ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|N.Wlker 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hgshoka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Rbnsn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|42
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|Detroit
|100
|220
|003—8
|New York
|002
|210
|200—7
E_G.Torres (16), Candelario (10). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 8, New York 4. 2B_J.Jones (20), D.Lugo (1), Stanton (28). HR_Candelario (16), V.Martinez 2 (8), Goodrum (14), Ro.Rodriguez (3), Stanton (33), Voit (5), G.Torres (21). SB_Goodrum (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Liriano
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|4
|2
|2
|VerHagen
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alcantara
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Wilson W,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene S,28-32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Happ
|4
|1-3
|10
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Green
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Betances L,4-4 BS,2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
WP_Happ, Stumpf, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:32. A_37,195 (47,309).
