DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase and Daz Cameron hit RBI singles during a four-run eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers won their first game following manager Ron Gardenhire's retirement, 5-2 over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night.

Gardenhire abruptly stepped down before the game, saying it had been a stressful season for him and that he needed to focus on his health. What looked like another quiet night for Detroit's bats suddenly changed in the eighth, when the Tigers broke through.

With men on first and second and one out, Haase singled up the middle against his former team to tie it at 2. Cameron followed with a sharp base hit to right off Phil Maton (2-3). Victor Reyes brought a run home with a bases-loaded walk, and Willi Castro added a sacrifice fly.

Jose Cisnero (3-3) escaped a jam in the eighth when Cleveland's Jose Ramirez lined into a double play with men on first and third. Bryan Garcia struck out three in the ninth for his third save.

The loss snapped a streak of 12 straight victories for Cleveland at Detroit's Comerica Park. The Indians are 64-20 against the Tigers since the start of the 2016 season.

Cleveland beat Detroit 1-0 on Friday night, but this time the Indians' lack of offense cost them. Ramirez hit a two-run double in the third inning for Cleveland's only scoring.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull allowed five hits in six innings. He struck out seven with no walks. Cleveland's Triston McKenzie allowed six hits in four innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Harold Castro put the Tigers up 1-0 with an RBI double in the first.

Bench coach Lloyd McClendon took over as Detroit's manager for the remainder of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: C Austin Romine had the night off after hurting his wrist Friday.

UP NEXT

Carlos Carrasco (2-4) starts for Cleveland in Sunday's series finale against Detroit's Matthew Boyd (2-6).

