CHICAGO (AP) — Blaine Hardy was supposed to be a short-term starter while injured Tigers pitchers recovered.

CHICAGO (AP) — Blaine Hardy was supposed to be a short-term starter while injured Tigers pitchers recovered.

A string of solid outings by the veteran left-hander, though, has Detroit management reconsidering that plan.

Nicholas Castellanos homered and Hardy pitched one-run ball into the sixth, leading the Tigers over the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.

Hardy (3-1) allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has given up two runs or less in six of his seven starts — the first starts of his five-year career.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said he's considering a six-man rotation when Francisco Liriano returns from the disabled list — a week after dismissing that as an option.

"We got some guys in there who might need extra days that could probably use it," Gardenhire said. "We started thinking we could probably do this with some of these guys, give them a breather going into All-Star break."

Hardy said he won't be sweating out a decision.

"I've really gone start to start from the get-go," he said. "Even if they tell me I'm in the rotation for the rest of the year, I'm probably going to do the same thing. You never know what's going to happen."

Jose Iglesias added an RBI single as Detroit improved to 8-1 against the White Sox this season, including 6-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Castellanos homered twice on Saturday and connected again in his first at-bat Sunday. Before Saturday, he was mired in a 1-for-21 slump over the previous five games.

Matt Davidson hit his 12th homer and Kevan Smith had two hits for Chicago, which has dropped four straight.

James Shields (2-8) allowed three runs on six hits in six-plus innings. Shields walked Jeimer Candelario with one out in the first and Castellanos followed with a homer.

"I got behind in the count to Castellanos," Shields said. "I thought he just popped it up, but it ended up going over the fence. They're hot right now."

After Davidson's solo homer in the second — his first since May 13 — Iglesias drove in Niko Goodrum in the fourth to make it 3-1.

THE HEAT IS ON

The temperature at the start was 92 degrees and it rose a couple of degrees from there.

"The only place I've probably seen hotter weather is Texas," Hardy said. "It's one of those things where you go out there and try to go as long as you can."

CLOSING TIME

With closer Shane Greene unavailable after pitching four straight days, Joe Jimenez struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

"He's been throwing really well as a setup guy whenever we put him in," Gardenhire said. "You can see the velocity. He's a power guy and he's confident now. He's gotten over that I-don't-want-to-make-a-mistake thing and he just attacks."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Daniel Stumpf (ulnar nerve irritation) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (rotator cuff inflammation) reported no problems following a 25-pitch session on Saturday. The plan is for him to throw another session — 25 pitches or more — during the three-game series at Cleveland.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (4-4, 3.23 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game series at Cincinnati on Tuesday night. RHP Sal Romano (3-7, 5.67) pitches for the Reds.

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (3-1, 2.29 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series at Cleveland on Monday night. Covey is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in his last three starts. RHP Trevor Bauer (5-5, 2.69) goes for the Indians.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball