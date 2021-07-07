Tigers overcome Gallo's 2 homers to top Rangers 5-3 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 5:51 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had a go-ahead RBI infield single as a pinch-hitter for Detroit right after previously unbeaten All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson left with the bases loaded, and the Tigers went on to beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday.
Joey Gallo homered twice to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game stretch, and those solo shots combined went more than 900 feet. The All-Star right fielder, who has 23 homers overall, also had his fourth outfield assist of the season, and drove in the other Texas run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded in the eighth.
