Tokyo Olympics Q&A: Costs, IOC, COVID-19, and vaccinations STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 12:27 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Much of the focus on the Tokyo Olympics has been on the unprecedented postponement because of the pandemic, and how the Olympics can be held in seven months.
The focus leading up to Christmas falls on the budget and the increasing costs that are being shouldered by Japan. Tokyo organizing committee officials are expected to announce updated figures this week.