Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park tied for Kia Classic lead

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Sung Hyun Park shot a 6-under 66 on Friday at the Kia Classic to take a share of the lead into the weekend.

The top-ranked South Korean star birdied four of the first five holes on her back nine in her second straight bogey-free round at Aviara Golf Club. The Singapore winner last month, she also had a share of the second-round lead last week in Phoenix in the Founders before fading.

Thidapa Suwannapura also had a 66 to match Park at 10-under 134 in the in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week in Rancho Mirage. The Thai player also is bogey-free through 36 holes.

Inbee Park and first-round leader Chella Choi were a stroke back. Inbee Park had a bogey-free 67 after making two late bogeys in an opening 68. Choi rallied after bogeying two of the first five holes.