Toronto 2, Calgary 1

Calgary 0 0 1 0 1
Toronto 0 0 1 1 2

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Calgary, Kylington 2 (Gaudreau), 4:55. 2, Toronto, Nylander 8 (Kerfoot), 12:54.

Overtime_3, Toronto, Matthews 6 (Nylander), 2:32.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-10-9-2_31. Toronto 13-13-7-4_37.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 1; Toronto 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 2-0-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Toronto, Campbell 8-3-1 (31-30).

A_18,826 (18,819). T_2:30.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.

