Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1

Winnipeg 0 1 0 — 1 Toronto 0 2 1 — 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 3 (Muzzin, Nylander), 5:28 (pp). 2, Toronto, Marner 2 (Matthews, Holl), 18:39. 3, Winnipeg, Connor 2 (Forbort, Pionk), 19:13. Third Period_4, Toronto, Marner 3 (Kerfoot), 19:37 (en). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-6-12_28. Toronto 10-22-6_38. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 4; Toronto 1 of 1. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-1-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-1-0 (28-27). A_0 (18,819). T_2:22. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.