New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 34 4 10 4
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 Biggio 3b 4 1 1 0
Voit 1b 5 0 2 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 1
Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 3 1
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0
Frazier rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Kirk dh 4 0 1 2
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0
Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Gardner lf 1 0 0 0
Judge ph-rf 2 0 0 0
New York 000 000 010 1
Toronto 011 002 00x 4

LOB_New York 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Urshela (11), Biggio (15), Bichette (8), Kirk (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (8). SB_Villar (4), Hernández (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery L,2-3 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 8
Ottavino 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Green 1 1 0 0 1 0
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Ryu W,5-2 7 5 0 0 2 4
Bass 2-3 1 1 1 3 0
Dolis S,5-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:11.