Toronto-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Chance Sisco walks. Anthony Santander homers to right field. Chance Sisco scores. Rio Ruiz flies out to center field to Anthony Alford. Renato Nunez pops out to shallow infield to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Pedro Severino walks. Dwight Smith Jr. strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. Anthony Alford flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Santiago Espinal grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Renato Nunez. Cavan Biggio walks. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Cavan Biggio scores. Travis Shaw flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Orioles 2.

Orioles third. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Rio Ruiz grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Renato Nunez called out on strikes. Pedro Severino grounds out to shortstop, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays fifth. Anthony Alford singles to shallow infield. Santiago Espinal singles to right field. Anthony Alford to third. Cavan Biggio walks. Santiago Espinal to second. Randal Grichuk doubles to deep right field. Cavan Biggio to third. Santiago Espinal scores. Anthony Alford scores. Travis Shaw homers to center field. Randal Grichuk scores. Cavan Biggio scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Rio Ruiz to Renato Nunez. Danny Jansen walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Danny Jansen out at second. Brandon Drury walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Anthony Alford strikes out on a foul tip.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 7, Orioles 3.

Orioles fifth. Andrew Velazquez walks. Chance Sisco homers to right field. Andrew Velazquez scores. Anthony Santander grounds out to shallow infield, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Rio Ruiz doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Throwing error by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Renato Nunez out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Rio Ruiz scores. Pedro Severino singles to deep right field. Dwight Smith Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Shun Yamaguchi to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, Orioles 6.

Orioles seventh. Anthony Santander pops out to Danny Jansen. Rio Ruiz grounds out to shortstop, Travis Shaw to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Renato Nunez singles to shallow infield. Pedro Severino doubles to left field. Renato Nunez to third. Dwight Smith Jr. is intentionally walked. Hanser Alberto pinch-hitting for Pat Valaika. Hanser Alberto singles to shallow left field. Dwight Smith Jr. to second. Pedro Severino to third. Renato Nunez scores. Cedric Mullins pops out to shallow infield to Brandon Drury.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 7, Orioles 7.

Blue jays tenth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Danny Jansen out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Chris Davis to Hanser Alberto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Travis Shaw to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to first base, advances to 2nd. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Travis Shaw scores. Throwing error by Chris Davis. Joe Panik called out on strikes. Teoscar Hernandez pinch-hitting for Anthony Alford. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue jays 8, Orioles 7.