Toronto FC beats Revs 4-1 to keep slim playoff hopes alive

New England Revolution's Guillermo Hauche, right battles for the ball with Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, center, during the first half of a MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) less New England Revolution's Guillermo Hauche, right battles for the ball with Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, center, during the first half of a MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The ... more Photo: MARK BLINCH, AP

Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the New England Revolution during the first half of a MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the New England Revolution during the first half of a MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Toronto. (Mark ... more Photo: MARK BLINCH, AP

Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco jumps over New England Revolution's Jalil Anibaba, bottom, as Luis Caicedo, right, looks onduring the first half of a MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco jumps over New England Revolution's Jalil Anibaba, bottom, as Luis Caicedo, right, looks onduring the first half of a MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Toronto. (Mark ... more Photo: MARK BLINCH, AP



Photo: MARK BLINCH, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Toronto FC beats Revs 4-1 to keep slim playoff hopes alive 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco, Lucas Jansson, Victor Vazquez and Marky Delgado scored and defending MLS champion Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 4-1 on Saturday night to keep its slender playoff hopes alive.

Toronto (9-15-6) won for the first time in league play this season after conceding the first goal.

Cristian Penilla scored for New England (8-11-11).