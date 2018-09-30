  • New England Revolution's Guillermo Hauche, right battles for the ball with Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, center, during the first half of a MLS soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: MARK BLINCH, AP / The Canadian Press
TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco, Lucas Jansson, Victor Vazquez and Marky Delgado scored and defending MLS champion Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 4-1 on Saturday night to keep its slender playoff hopes alive.

Toronto (9-15-6) won for the first time in league play this season after conceding the first goal.

Cristian Penilla scored for New England (8-11-11).