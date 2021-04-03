Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, APRIL 3, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 37 13 33 46 18 16 0 0 2 105 .124 F 34 Auston Matthews 34 24 18 42 14 8 8 0 8 141 .170 F 91 John Tavares 37 10 18 28 12 10 5 0 1 104 .096 F 88 William Nylander 37 13 13 26 8 8 3 0 2 93 .140 D 44 Morgan Rielly 37 3 23 26 11 12 1 0 1 69 .043 F 11 Zach Hyman 35 12 12 24 17 24 3 0 2 96 .125 F 19 Jason Spezza 36 8 12 20 0 6 1 0 2 50 .160 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 37 6 10 16 5 10 0 1 1 44 .136 D 8 Jake Muzzin 35 2 13 15 13 25 0 1 0 64 .031 D 3 Justin Holl 37 2 12 14 7 19 0 0 1 32 .063 F 97 Joe Thornton 25 3 9 12 2 4 0 0 0 23 .130 D 78 T.J. Brodie 37 0 11 11 10 6 0 0 0 34 .000 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 37 5 6 11 0 6 0 0 2 74 .068 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 47 Pierre Engvall 28 3 4 7 1 10 0 0 0 41 .073 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 19 5 1 6 -3 26 3 0 0 28 .179 D 22 Zach Bogosian 36 0 4 4 6 45 0 0 0 30 .000 D 23 Travis Dermott 33 2 1 3 -2 17 0 0 0 29 .069 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 7 0 3 3 -1 2 0 0 0 11 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 77 Adam Brooks 1 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 1 1.000 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 11 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 37 120 216 336 115 282 26 2 23 1146 .105 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 93 164 257 -117 283 23 3 13 1041 .089 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 23 1360 2.91 13 8 2 0 66 640 0.897 0 1 0 36 Jack Campbell 8 490 1.35 8 0 0 2 11 223 0.951 0 0 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 7 361 2.49 3 2 1 1 15 177 0.915 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 37 2239 2.49 24 10 3 3 92 1040 .911 120 216 282 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2239 3.16 13 18 6 1 117 1143 .895 93 164 283 More for youSportsImmaturity, Paige Bueckers and next season: Geno Auriemma...By Dan BrechlinSportsDid Arizona's coach use middle finger after beating...By Paul Doyle