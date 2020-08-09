Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 57 35.4 481-1058 .455 124-343 230-286 .804 1316 23.1
Lowry 56 36.4 324-780 .415 161-453 283-328 .863 1092 19.5
VanVleet 52 35.9 312-755 .413 144-368 160-189 .847 928 17.8
Powell 48 28.6 274-558 .491 98-254 115-136 .846 761 15.9
Ibaka 54 27.0 338-661 .511 68-179 89-122 .730 833 15.4
Anunoby 67 30.0 282-552 .511 87-221 69-98 .704 720 10.7
Gasol 40 27.1 111-259 .429 54-137 32-44 .727 308 7.7
Davis 68 16.7 187-404 .463 91-228 47-55 .855 512 7.5
Hollis-Jefferson 56 18.6 146-307 .476 2-17 99-134 .739 393 7.0
Boucher 58 12.8 122-264 .462 30-102 83-104 .798 357 6.2
McCaw 37 24.5 67-162 .414 23-71 13-18 .722 170 4.6
Thomas 37 9.2 56-117 .479 37-80 7-10 .700 156 4.2
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Brissett 19 7.1 13-36 .361 3-15 8-10 .800 37 1.9
Johnson 22 4.6 11-35 .314 3-15 7-9 .778 32 1.5
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 26 4.8 8-24 .333 6-19 3-8 .375 25 1.0
Watson 5 3.2 0-1 .000 0-1 1-2 .500 1 0.2
TEAM 68 241.5 2736-5983 .457 932-2506 1250-1557 .803 7654 112.6
OPPONENTS 68 241.5 2576-6013 .428 882-2635 1200-1563 .768 7234 106.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 59 363 422 7.4 198 3.5 163 0 58 143 51
Lowry 32 252 284 5.1 422 7.5 183 0 76 169 26
VanVleet 18 180 198 3.8 346 6.7 127 0 96 118 15
Powell 24 147 171 3.6 83 1.7 99 0 57 69 17
Ibaka 110 330 440 8.1 74 1.4 149 0 25 107 44
Anunoby 77 278 355 5.3 103 1.5 161 1 92 76 44
Gasol 31 225 256 6.4 132 3.3 115 0 30 51 34
Davis 47 177 224 3.3 109 1.6 109 0 34 71 14
Hollis-Jefferson 106 158 264 4.7 94 1.7 107 0 44 52 22
Boucher 94 154 248 4.3 24 .4 108 0 20 25 54
McCaw 19 67 86 2.3 79 2.1 60 0 39 29 4
Thomas 7 43 50 1.4 19 .5 32 0 8 12 1
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Brissett 9 17 26 1.4 7 .4 18 0 4 7 1
Johnson 4 21 25 1.1 10 .5 10 0 4 9 2
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .5 8 .3 12 0 4 3 2
Watson 0 4 4 .8 2 .4 1 0 0 0 1
TEAM 640 2435 3075 45.2 1712 25.2 1462 1 592 996 333
OPPONENTS 747 2390 3137 46.1 1738 25.6 1374 2 484 1138 365