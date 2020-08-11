https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Toronto-Raptors-Stax-15474963.php
Toronto Raptors Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|59
|35.3
|495-1090
|.454
|129-359
|237-296
|.801
|1356
|23.0
|Lowry
|57
|36.4
|328-792
|.414
|163-462
|288-334
|.862
|1107
|19.4
|VanVleet
|53
|35.9
|316-762
|.415
|145-371
|165-195
|.846
|942
|17.8
|Powell
|50
|28.6
|285-579
|.492
|103-262
|125-148
|.845
|798
|16.0
|Ibaka
|55
|27.0
|343-670
|.512
|70-182
|89-124
|.718
|845
|15.4
|Anunoby
|69
|29.9
|286-566
|.505
|89-228
|72-102
|.706
|733
|10.6
|Gasol
|42
|26.8
|114-268
|.425
|55-143
|35-48
|.729
|318
|7.6
|Davis
|70
|16.6
|193-415
|.465
|91-231
|47-55
|.855
|524
|7.5
|Hollis-Jefferson
|58
|18.5
|150-317
|.473
|2-21
|102-138
|.739
|404
|7.0
|Boucher
|60
|12.9
|131-279
|.470
|33-109
|88-111
|.793
|383
|6.4
|Thomas
|39
|10.0
|67-137
|.489
|43-91
|7-10
|.700
|184
|4.7
|McCaw
|37
|24.5
|67-162
|.414
|23-71
|13-18
|.722
|170
|4.6
|Ponds
|4
|2.8
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|2.3
|Brissett
|19
|7.1
|13-36
|.361
|3-15
|8-10
|.800
|37
|1.9
|Johnson
|23
|4.9
|11-39
|.282
|3-15
|7-11
|.636
|32
|1.4
|Hernandez
|4
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.0
|Miller
|26
|4.8
|8-24
|.333
|6-19
|3-8
|.375
|25
|1.0
|Watson
|6
|6.2
|1-5
|.200
|0-3
|3-4
|.750
|5
|0.8
|TEAM
|70
|241.4
|2812-6151
|.457
|959-2585
|1293-1616
|.800
|7876
|112.5
|OPPONENTS
|70
|241.4
|2646-6188
|.428
|910-2720
|1237-1614
|.766
|7439
|106.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Siakam
|60
|370
|430
|7.3
|203
|3.4
|168
|0
|61
|147
|52
|Lowry
|32
|259
|291
|5.1
|430
|7.5
|186
|0
|80
|178
|26
|VanVleet
|18
|183
|201
|3.8
|351
|6.6
|131
|0
|100
|121
|17
|Powell
|24
|157
|181
|3.6
|88
|1.8
|104
|0
|59
|72
|20
|Ibaka
|114
|338
|452
|8.2
|77
|1.4
|153
|0
|28
|109
|46
|Anunoby
|80
|284
|364
|5.3
|108
|1.6
|167
|1
|96
|79
|45
|Gasol
|31
|236
|267
|6.4
|141
|3.4
|121
|0
|31
|55
|36
|Davis
|49
|179
|228
|3.3
|110
|1.6
|116
|0
|35
|71
|14
|Hollis-Jefferson
|108
|163
|271
|4.7
|99
|1.7
|110
|0
|45
|58
|22
|Boucher
|99
|160
|259
|4.3
|26
|.4
|111
|0
|22
|26
|56
|Thomas
|7
|48
|55
|1.4
|20
|.5
|34
|0
|9
|13
|1
|McCaw
|19
|67
|86
|2.3
|79
|2.1
|60
|0
|39
|29
|4
|Ponds
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brissett
|9
|17
|26
|1.4
|7
|.4
|18
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Johnson
|6
|23
|29
|1.3
|10
|.4
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|13
|14
|.5
|8
|.3
|12
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Watson
|2
|6
|8
|1.3
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|TEAM
|661
|2509
|3170
|45.3
|1761
|25.2
|1512
|1
|620
|1036
|346
|OPPONENTS
|768
|2460
|3228
|46.1
|1787
|25.5
|1422
|2
|502
|1179
|374
