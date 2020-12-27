Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|2
|41.0
|14-33
|.424
|3-12
|5-6
|.833
|36
|18.0
|VanVleet
|2
|32.5
|13-32
|.406
|7-20
|3-5
|.600
|36
|18.0
|Boucher
|2
|21.5
|15-21
|.714
|3-5
|1-2
|.500
|34
|17.0
|Lowry
|2
|37.0
|13-30
|.433
|6-15
|2-2
|1.000
|34
|17.0
|Baynes
|2
|24.0
|11-20
|.550
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|24
|12.0
|Anunoby
|2
|36.0
|7-16
|.438
|2-10
|2-4
|.500
|18
|9.0
|Thomas
|2
|19.5
|6-14
|.429
|5-10
|0-0
|.000
|17
|8.5
|Powell
|2
|20.5
|2-16
|.125
|1-6
|7-8
|.875
|12
|6.0
|Bembry
|2
|5.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Davis
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Flynn
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Johnson
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|2
|240.0
|82-185
|.443
|29-87
|20-27
|.741
|213
|106.5
|OPPONENTS
|2
|240.0
|89-180
|.494
|33-76
|21-36
|.583
|232
|116.0
