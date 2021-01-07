Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|7
|35.6
|52-118
|.441
|25-64
|15-19
|.789
|144
|20.6
|Siakam
|6
|35.3
|44-102
|.431
|10-34
|22-29
|.759
|120
|20.0
|Lowry
|7
|37.0
|43-99
|.434
|20-56
|30-33
|.909
|136
|19.4
|Anunoby
|7
|35.3
|31-66
|.470
|12-41
|16-23
|.696
|90
|12.9
|Boucher
|7
|19.6
|30-56
|.536
|8-21
|17-23
|.739
|85
|12.1
|Powell
|7
|22.7
|18-59
|.305
|11-30
|17-21
|.810
|64
|9.1
|Thomas
|3
|15.7
|7-17
|.412
|6-12
|1-1
|1.000
|21
|7.0
|Davis
|4
|10.3
|8-15
|.533
|3-7
|4-4
|1.000
|23
|5.8
|Baynes
|7
|19.3
|17-45
|.378
|3-16
|0-0
|.000
|37
|5.3
|Len
|5
|12.4
|5-9
|.556
|3-5
|3-6
|.500
|16
|3.2
|Watanabe
|3
|10.0
|2-7
|.286
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Johnson
|5
|11.8
|3-11
|.273
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.4
|Bembry
|4
|3.8
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Flynn
|4
|6.0
|0-11
|.000
|0-7
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Watson
|2
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|7
|240.0
|261-618
|.422
|104-304
|125-159
|.786
|751
|107.3
|OPPONENTS
|7
|240.0
|269-602
|.447
|94-250
|152-194
|.784
|784
|112.0
