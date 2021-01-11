Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|9
|35.7
|74-160
|.463
|33-83
|18-22
|.818
|199
|22.1
|Siakam
|8
|35.8
|60-132
|.455
|13-40
|29-40
|.725
|162
|20.3
|Lowry
|8
|36.5
|48-113
|.425
|23-64
|34-40
|.850
|153
|19.1
|Boucher
|9
|21.1
|45-78
|.577
|12-28
|21-29
|.724
|123
|13.7
|Anunoby
|9
|34.8
|37-86
|.430
|14-51
|20-29
|.690
|108
|12.0
|Powell
|9
|23.2
|27-75
|.360
|16-38
|25-29
|.862
|95
|10.6
|Davis
|6
|12.7
|16-34
|.471
|7-17
|5-5
|1.000
|44
|7.3
|Thomas
|4
|12.3
|8-18
|.444
|7-13
|1-1
|1.000
|24
|6.0
|Baynes
|7
|19.3
|17-45
|.378
|3-16
|0-0
|.000
|37
|5.3
|Len
|6
|11.0
|5-9
|.556
|3-5
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.7
|Watanabe
|5
|11.6
|4-15
|.267
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|11
|2.2
|Flynn
|6
|8.8
|5-20
|.250
|2-11
|0-0
|.000
|12
|2.0
|Johnson
|7
|11.9
|4-14
|.286
|1-7
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.4
|Bembry
|5
|3.6
|2-4
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.8
|Watson
|3
|2.7
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Harris
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|9
|240.0
|353-805
|.439
|137-381
|157-203
|.773
|1000
|111.1
|OPPONENTS
|9
|240.0
|353-776
|.455
|122-330
|185-241
|.768
|1013
|112.6
