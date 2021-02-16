Toronto Raptors Stax

Skip to main content
AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 24 35.7 183-397 .461 29-96 97-122 .795 492 20.5
VanVleet 27 36.3 182-443 .411 87-232 87-96 .906 538 19.9
Lowry 24 34.9 142-318 .447 66-173 75-86 .872 425 17.7
Powell 25 28.0 139-301 .462 58-135 76-87 .874 412 16.5
Anunoby 17 34.8 86-177 .486 42-97 35-47 .745 249 14.6
Boucher 27 23.1 129-244 .529 41-95 67-90 .744 366 13.6
Davis 21 14.1 55-125 .440 28-72 9-10 .900 147 7.0
Baynes 24 18.8 58-143 .406 12-54 7-8 .875 135 5.6
Bembry 18 13.5 30-51 .588 7-14 6-9 .667 73 4.1
Watanabe 18 12.4 18-51 .353 12-28 8-8 1.000 56 3.1
Johnson 25 14.7 25-62 .403 15-37 11-14 .786 76 3.0
Thomas 13 6.0 11-27 .407 9-20 4-4 1.000 35 2.7
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
Flynn 13 8.2 11-39 .282 5-23 2-4 .500 29 2.2
Watson 13 3.2 9-14 .643 8-11 0-0 .000 26 2.0
Harris 2 2.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 27 240.0 1083-2402 .451 422-1093 487-591 .824 3075 113.9
OPPONENTS 27 240.0 1048-2281 .459 381-1008 549-688 .798 3026 112.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 50 131 181 7.5 107 4.5 76 0 28 54 15
VanVleet 19 95 114 4.2 178 6.6 60 0 46 54 19
Lowry 19 110 129 5.4 155 6.5 76 2 27 70 4
Powell 11 61 72 2.9 35 1.4 49 0 27 33 4
Anunoby 27 72 99 5.8 27 1.6 49 0 35 30 9
Boucher 55 128 183 6.8 28 1.0 74 0 13 18 54
Davis 6 30 36 1.7 20 1.0 38 0 12 19 3
Baynes 37 94 131 5.5 24 1.0 63 0 7 20 8
Bembry 8 22 30 1.7 30 1.7 21 0 11 11 5
Watanabe 16 43 59 3.3 7 .4 19 0 9 8 11
Johnson 14 49 63 2.5 36 1.4 43 0 21 18 8
Thomas 1 7 8 .6 6 .5 5 0 2 4 0
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
Flynn 1 8 9 .7 16 1.2 10 0 4 4 0
Watson 1 8 9 .7 2 .2 7 0 0 1 2
Harris 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 2 0 0 1 0
TEAM 266 869 1135 42.0 674 25.0 602 3 243 374 148
OPPONENTS 264 947 1211 44.9 721 26.7 534 1 183 456 159
