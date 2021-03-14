Skip to main content
Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 30 35.8 222-490 .453 36-122 122-149 .819 602 20.1
VanVleet 34 36.7 226-565 .400 114-298 118-132 .894 684 20.1
Powell 36 29.8 226-466 .485 97-219 123-138 .891 672 18.7
Lowry 31 34.6 186-414 .449 89-221 97-112 .866 558 18.0
Boucher 38 24.0 186-347 .536 63-143 100-129 .775 535 14.1
Anunoby 23 33.4 114-238 .479 49-124 40-53 .755 317 13.8
Ellenson 1 18.0 4-9 .444 1-5 0-0 .000 9 9.0
Davis 32 14.5 84-199 .422 42-115 16-18 .889 226 7.1
Baynes 35 19.7 93-218 .427 18-74 18-24 .750 222 6.3
Bembry 29 17.4 58-104 .558 9-26 15-22 .682 140 4.8
Johnson 34 14.2 36-91 .396 24-59 11-14 .786 107 3.1
Watanabe 24 12.0 21-66 .318 13-35 9-10 .900 64 2.7
Thomas 23 7.2 20-53 .377 13-35 6-7 .857 59 2.6
Watson 18 6.8 16-36 .444 12-27 0-0 .000 44 2.4
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
Flynn 15 8.3 12-45 .267 5-26 4-6 .667 33 2.2
Harris 3 3.0 1-2 .500 1-1 0-0 .000 3 1.0
McCaw 3 6.7 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 38 240.0 1510-3353 .450 589-1536 682-820 .832 4291 112.9
OPPONENTS 38 240.0 1468-3206 .458 544-1438 771-976 .790 4251 111.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 58 166 224 7.5 143 4.8 93 0 35 65 21
VanVleet 23 128 151 4.4 224 6.6 83 0 58 69 27
Powell 16 92 108 3.0 65 1.8 80 0 43 63 5
Lowry 27 145 172 5.5 224 7.2 100 2 35 92 6
Boucher 72 177 249 6.6 39 1.0 104 0 22 28 74
Anunoby 33 99 132 5.7 38 1.7 64 0 37 38 17
Ellenson 3 6 9 9.0 3 3.0 3 0 0 0 0
Davis 9 53 62 1.9 35 1.1 47 0 17 27 6
Baynes 62 134 196 5.6 35 1.0 83 0 11 32 13
Bembry 13 52 65 2.2 57 2.0 48 0 20 33 10
Johnson 16 59 75 2.2 44 1.3 56 0 25 23 9
Watanabe 19 56 75 3.1 10 .4 23 0 10 8 12
Thomas 3 16 19 .8 9 .4 8 0 2 6 0
Watson 2 18 20 1.1 5 .3 13 0 3 2 2
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
Flynn 1 10 11 .7 16 1.1 12 0 4 4 0
Harris 1 1 2 .7 1 .3 2 0 1 1 0
McCaw 1 0 1 .3 4 1.3 3 0 0 0 0
TEAM 359 1223 1582 41.6 955 25.1 832 3 324 524 208
OPPONENTS 372 1345 1717 45.2 1011 26.6 774 1 263 628 229
More for you