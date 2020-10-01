https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Toronto-Tampa-Bay-Runs-15613499.php Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs Published 4:13 pm EDT, Thursday, October 1, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Man charged in shooting of 2 Los Angeles County deputies 2 Police: Fairfield resident charged in hair-pulling 3 Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana grandchild 4 2 arrested after shots fired near Hartford schools 5 Fairfield police: People’s Bank robbed, suspect at large 6 Guardian ad litem to represent Jennifer Dulos in estate hearing 7 Superintendent: ’Pick-up’ games cause of latest COVID outbreak View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.