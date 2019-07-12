Tour de France: Groenewegen sprints to victory in Stage 7

The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 230 kilometers (142,9 miles) with start in Belfort and finish in Chalon sur Saone, France, Friday, July 12, 2019.

CHALON-SUR-SAONE, France (AP) — Dylan Groenewegen won the longest stage of the Tour de France in a sprint as Giulio Ciccone kept the yellow jersey on Friday.

The Dutch sprinter edged Australian rival Caleb Ewan and former world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia to claim his fourth career stage win of the Tour.

Squeezed between the crossing of the Vosges and Massif Central mountains, the 230-kilometer trek took the peloton from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone in central-east France.

A Tour de France rookie, Ciccone seized the yellow jersey on Thursday following a long breakaway during the race's first mountain stage.

