Towson beats back feisty Regent with a 71-55 win

Recommended Video:

TOWSON, M.D. (AP) — Nakye Sanders scored 18 points and Jakigh Dottin scored 14 off the bench and Towson beat NCCAA-member Regent University 71-55 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (15-11) built a 21-7 lead when Jason Gibson converted a three-point play with 9:29 before halftime.

But the Royals fought back and outscored the Tigers 16-5 over a little more than the next eight minutes. Damon Hammock-Fitzgerald's basket with 58 seconds before intermission trimmed Townson's lead to 28-23.

Andrew Walston's 3-pointer with three minutes into the second half brought the Royals within 39-36 but they would never get closer.

Towson gradually pulled away and led by 20 points on two occasions late in the contest. The Tigers used their size for a 42-25 rebounding advantage.

Hammock-Fitzgerald led Regent with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Walston scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25